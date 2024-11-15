ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials seize 19,268 litres of substandard Brislehri and Kelvey water bottles in Hyderabad

Published - November 15, 2024 04:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Food safety officers inspected the premises of K2 King Aqua and Beverages in Kacheguda on Thursday, November 14, 2024 | Photo Credit:

In a major crackdown on sub-standard bottled water, food safety officers inspected the premises of K2 King Aqua and Beverages in Kacheguda on Thursday (November 14, 2024) and seized over 19,000 litres of bottled water that did not meet Food Safety Standards (FSS) norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inspection, officers seized 5,400 litres of Brislehri bottled in one-litre containers, 6,108 litres of Brislehri in half-litre bottles, 1,172 litres of Kelvey in one-litre bottles, 6,480 litres of Kelvey in half-litre bottles, and 108 litres of Nature’s Pure in half-litre bottles.

“Testing revealed that the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in the seized water were below the FSS-prescribed minimum of 75 mg/L, indicating inadequate mineral content,” stated a release.

Authorities stated that further action would be taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US