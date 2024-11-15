 />
Food safety officials seize 19,268 litres of substandard Brislehri and Kelvey water bottles in Hyderabad

Published - November 15, 2024 04:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Food safety officers inspected the premises of K2 King Aqua and Beverages in Kacheguda on Thursday, November 14, 2024

Food safety officers inspected the premises of K2 King Aqua and Beverages in Kacheguda on Thursday, November 14, 2024

In a major crackdown on sub-standard bottled water, food safety officers inspected the premises of K2 King Aqua and Beverages in Kacheguda on Thursday (November 14, 2024) and seized over 19,000 litres of bottled water that did not meet Food Safety Standards (FSS) norms.

During the inspection, officers seized 5,400 litres of Brislehri bottled in one-litre containers, 6,108 litres of Brislehri in half-litre bottles, 1,172 litres of Kelvey in one-litre bottles, 6,480 litres of Kelvey in half-litre bottles, and 108 litres of Nature’s Pure in half-litre bottles.

“Testing revealed that the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in the seized water were below the FSS-prescribed minimum of 75 mg/L, indicating inadequate mineral content,” stated a release.

Authorities stated that further action would be taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act

