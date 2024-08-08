Food safety officials flag unhygienic conditions at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in the Habsiguda area of Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 6, 2024), uncovering numerous hygiene violations.

At Madhura Restaurant and Bar, Ramanthapur, the teams discovered several issues: pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were missing; the walls and ceiling had loose plastering with flakes; doors and windows lacked insect-proof screens; vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together in the refrigerator; food items were uncovered and improperly labelled; live cockroach infestations were found in the store along with potential rodent infestations; the flooring was uneven and patchy; the refrigerator was in an unhygienic condition; and food handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves, according to a release.

At Sree Swathi Tiffins, the teams found damaged and fungus-infected coconuts and jaggery; 12 expired milk packets, which were discarded; drain water stagnation near the cooking area; uneven flooring with broken tiles and flaking plaster on the ceiling, indicating possible water seepage above the paratha preparation area; uncovered and improperly labelled food items; live cockroach infestations; missing pest control records and medical fitness certificates; food handlers without gloves and aprons; highly unhygienic kitchen premises; and a rusted and unhygienic refrigerator.

At Grand Lakeview Restaurant and Bar, Uppal-LB Nagar Road, the teams noted that the FSSAI license copy was not provided; windows and doors lacked insect-proof screens; food items in the refrigerator were uncovered and improperly labelled; synthetic food colours were found and discarded; temperature records for cold storage were not maintained; vegetables were stored on the floor; and food handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves.

