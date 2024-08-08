GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food safety officials flag unhygienic conditions at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda

Published - August 08, 2024 04:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Inspections at various restaurants in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad were conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Wednesday (August 6, 2024)

Inspections at various restaurants in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad were conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Wednesday (August 6, 2024) | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in the Habsiguda area of Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 6, 2024), uncovering numerous hygiene violations.

At Madhura Restaurant and Bar, Ramanthapur, the teams discovered several issues: pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were missing; the walls and ceiling had loose plastering with flakes; doors and windows lacked insect-proof screens; vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together in the refrigerator; food items were uncovered and improperly labelled; live cockroach infestations were found in the store along with potential rodent infestations; the flooring was uneven and patchy; the refrigerator was in an unhygienic condition; and food handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves, according to a release.

At Sree Swathi Tiffins, the teams found damaged and fungus-infected coconuts and jaggery; 12 expired milk packets, which were discarded; drain water stagnation near the cooking area; uneven flooring with broken tiles and flaking plaster on the ceiling, indicating possible water seepage above the paratha preparation area; uncovered and improperly labelled food items; live cockroach infestations; missing pest control records and medical fitness certificates; food handlers without gloves and aprons; highly unhygienic kitchen premises; and a rusted and unhygienic refrigerator.

At Grand Lakeview Restaurant and Bar, Uppal-LB Nagar Road, the teams noted that the FSSAI license copy was not provided; windows and doors lacked insect-proof screens; food items in the refrigerator were uncovered and improperly labelled; synthetic food colours were found and discarded; temperature records for cold storage were not maintained; vegetables were stored on the floor; and food handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.