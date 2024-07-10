GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food safety officials flag rat faeces, hygiene violations at popular Secunderabad restaurants

Published - July 10, 2024 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in the Secunderabad area on July 8 and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Grill 9, the FSSAI licence true copy was not displayed, and multiple expired items were discovered, including 35 packets of Potli Masala (expired in April 2022), 1.4 kg of sauce and 13 packets of Garlic Chilli Sauce. Cosmetic Rose Water (250 ml) was found in the storeroom and, suspected of being used as a food ingredient, was discarded on the spot.

Hygiene hazards in Hyderabad’s dining dens

A possible rat infestation was indicated by the presence of rat faeces and burrows in the storeroom. Additionally, some food handlers were not wearing hairnets, gloves or uniforms. Food stored in the refrigerator was uncovered and improperly labelled, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items stored together, and the refrigerator was in an unhygienic condition. Pest control records for the premises and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available. The premises were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the doors did not close properly to prevent pest entry, said a release.

At Vivaha Bhojanambu, the FSSAI licence copy was displayed. However, 25 kg of chitti muthyalu rice with a best-before date of 2022 and 500 gm of grated coconut containing synthetic food colours were found and discarded. Raw and semi-prepared food items stored in steel containers were covered but not properly labelled. Some dustbins lacked lids. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable, and water stagnation was observed in kitchen drains. A water analysis report for the bubble water used in food preparation and served to customers was also missing. Food handlers were found wearing hairnets and uniforms, and pest control records for the premises were available.

Telangana / Hyderabad / food safety / food / restaurant and catering / violation of law / health

