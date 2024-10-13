ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials flag hygiene violations at Secunderabad eateries

Updated - October 13, 2024 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Secunderabad area on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular eateries in the Secunderabad area recently uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Sree Sai Balaji Foods, located in SD Road, the inspectors reported that the kitchen floor was found littered with food waste, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, as well as food and non-food items, were being stored together. Rotten lemons were found in the storage area, and refrigerators were dirty and cluttered with food waste. Inspectors also noted stagnant water in a clogged wash basin. Several food articles, including buns, tea powder and biryani masala lacked proper labelling, according to a release.

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Secunderabad area on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

At Blue Sea Tea and Snacks, situated in Regimental Bazar, the teams discovered that the FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises. The kitchen lacked adequate space for proper cleaning, ventilation and lighting. Inspectors observed the presence of cockroaches and rats in the kitchen, and proper dustbins were not provided. Additionally, the staff did not possess medical fitness certificates or FSSAI-mandated FOSTAC training certification, the releases said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US