Food safety officials flag hygiene violations at Secunderabad eateries

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular eateries in the Secunderabad area recently uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Sree Sai Balaji Foods, located in SD Road, the inspectors reported that the kitchen floor was found littered with food waste, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, as well as food and non-food items, were being stored together. Rotten lemons were found in the storage area, and refrigerators were dirty and cluttered with food waste. Inspectors also noted stagnant water in a clogged wash basin. Several food articles, including buns, tea powder and biryani masala lacked proper labelling, according to a release.

At Blue Sea Tea and Snacks, situated in Regimental Bazar, the teams discovered that the FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises. The kitchen lacked adequate space for proper cleaning, ventilation and lighting. Inspectors observed the presence of cockroaches and rats in the kitchen, and proper dustbins were not provided. Additionally, the staff did not possess medical fitness certificates or FSSAI-mandated FOSTAC training certification, the releases said.