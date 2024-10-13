GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food safety officials flag hygiene violations at Secunderabad eateries

Updated - October 13, 2024 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Secunderabad area on Wednesday. 

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Secunderabad area on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular eateries in the Secunderabad area recently uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Sree Sai Balaji Foods, located in SD Road, the inspectors reported that the kitchen floor was found littered with food waste, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, as well as food and non-food items, were being stored together. Rotten lemons were found in the storage area, and refrigerators were dirty and cluttered with food waste. Inspectors also noted stagnant water in a clogged wash basin. Several food articles, including buns, tea powder and biryani masala lacked proper labelling, according to a release.

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Secunderabad area on Wednesday. 

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Secunderabad area on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

At Blue Sea Tea and Snacks, situated in Regimental Bazar, the teams discovered that the FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises. The kitchen lacked adequate space for proper cleaning, ventilation and lighting. Inspectors observed the presence of cockroaches and rats in the kitchen, and proper dustbins were not provided. Additionally, the staff did not possess medical fitness certificates or FSSAI-mandated FOSTAC training certification, the releases said.

Published - October 13, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / food / health / food safety / health and hygiene / restaurant and catering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.