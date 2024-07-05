GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food safety officials flag hygiene violations at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki

Published - July 05, 2024 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hygiene violations were uncovered at popular restaurants in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Wednesday.

Hygiene violations were uncovered at popular restaurants in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in Tolichowki area of Hyderabad on Wednesday and uncovered hygiene violations.

At 4 Seasons Multicuisine Restaurant, inspectors discovered misbranded items such as sweet fennel and Potli-ka-Masala, which were seized due to missing manufacturing or packing dates. The premises did not display a valid FSSAI licence copy. Food handlers were observed wearing appropriate headgear and uniforms, but stored food items were uncovered and improperly labelled. Pest control records were available, but medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not provided; the Food Business Operator (FBO) mentioned diagnostic tests were completed, awaiting certificates. The kitchen area was exposed to the outside environment from one side without insect-proof screening, and doors were not properly fit to prevent pests or dust entry. Open dustbins were noted, and water stagnation was observed in cleaning areas, with loose plaster flakes visible inside the kitchen premises.

At Hotel Rumaan, the FSSAI licence copy was displayed at the billing counter. Food handlers were correctly attired with headgear and uniforms. However, food stored in refrigerators was uncovered and inadequately labelled. Pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were available. Similar to the previous location, the kitchen area was exposed to the outside without proper insect-proof screening on doors, and open dustbins were present. The flooring showed patches, and loose plaster flakes were observed on the ceiling, informed a media release by the food safety office.

