Food safety officials flag hygiene violations at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Published - October 06, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Gachibowli on Friday. | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected popular restaurants at Gachibowli of Hyderabad on Friday (October 4) and uncovered multiple hygiene violations.

At ‘Over the Moon Brew Company’, issues included the absence of a displayed FSSAI licence, cockroach infestation in the storeroom, improperly labelled food in the refrigerator and expired kali mirch. Seven packets of BBQ sauce lacked FSSAI certification, and spoiled raw vegetables were also found. Additionally, the medical fitness certificates for food handlers were missing, according to a press release.

At ‘Maredumilli Restaurant’, similar violations were found, such as cockroach infestation inside the kitchen refrigerator, uncovered drains with stagnant water, and expired khowa. The restaurant also lacked insect-proof screens and properly fitted doors to prevent pest entry. Despite pest control records being available, food articles were stored without proper labelling.

At ‘Dine-O-China’, the inspection showed that the FSSAI licence was not displayed, windows and doors were not sealed to prevent pests and both medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were missing. Additionally, the drains were clogged, leading to water stagnation, and food items in the refrigerator were not labelled.

