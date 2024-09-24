GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food safety officials flag hygiene violations at multiple pan shops in Nacharam and Mallapur

Published - September 24, 2024 05:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The task force teams of Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at pan shops in Nacharam and Mallapur area of Hyderabad on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

| Photo Credit:  Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at multiple pan shops in the Nacharam and Mallapur areas in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

The inspections were carried out at Shree Maharaja Pan and Dry Fruits (Nacharam); Surabhi Pan Mahal (Nacharam); Pakwan Pan Shop (Mallapur); Bhavani Pan Shop (Mallapur) and Jolly Pan Shop (Nacharam).

Hygiene hazards in Hyderabad’s dining dens

Four out of these five establishments were found operating without valid FSSAI registrations. Additionally, the shops lacked proper hygiene measures, including the absence of dustbins and essential sanitary conditions. Food handlers were found without hair caps, gloves, or aprons. And, none of the establishments had medical fitness or pest control certificates, according to an official release.

The department has urged all food establishments to strictly adhere to the Schedule 4 requirements under the Food Safety and Standards and Regulation, 2011, to meet the prescribed hygiene and sanitary standards. It also reiterated that all food businesses must obtain FSSAI Registration or Licences as mandated by the FSS Act, 2006.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

