Food safety officials find vegetables with fungus, ants in water dispenser in Madhapur hostels

Samples of loose dals, rawa, packed masala powder, and other items were collected from these establishments for laboratory testing

Published - June 21, 2024 09:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force team of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety along with ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicle conducted inspections at six hostels in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur of Hyderabad on June 19. These hostels were found to be operating without FSSAI licence.

At R3 Colive, the team observed a rusted dosa tawa, gutkha spit marks on kitchen walls, and an unhygienic kitchen. They found rotten tomatoes, potatoes, and stale coloured chips. Samples of chilli sauce, tomato sauce, and tea powder failed spot tests due to the presence of synthetic colours. At Sri Laxmi Executive Men’s Hostel, fungal-infected potatoes, rotten tomatoes, and a rusted dosa tawa were observed. The tea powder sample failed spot test.

At Hari Heaven Luxury Men’s Hostel, expired pepper masala, chole masala, and fish masala were found. The inspectors noted ants in the water dispenser, a rusted dosa tawa, and improper storage of raw materials. At 7 Hills Luxury PG for Men, rawa was found to be infested with pests. Unhygienic conditions such as a rusted dosa tawa, cockroaches in the kitchen area, and open dustbins were observed.

At Tirumala Executive Men’s Hostel, a rusted dosa tawa and open dustbins were found. Rice flour was infested with pests, and a sample of chilli sauce failed the spot test. At Mamata Executive Women’s PG, synthetic food colours were being used. The inspectors noted unhygienic conditions in the work area, refrigerator, and wash area. The drinking water failed the spot test.

Samples of loose dals, rawa, packed masala powder, and other items were collected from these establishments for laboratory testing. Notices will be issued accordingly, said a release.

