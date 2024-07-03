Food safety officials find stale prawns, unhygienic conditions at popular Gachibowli restaurants

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular bars and restaurants in Gachibowli on July 1 and uncovered hygiene violations.

At Tabula Rasa in Nanakramguda, the food inspectors discovered that the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed on the premises. Additionally, medical fitness certificates for food handlers were missing. Expired products, including 12 kilograms prawns, and Turkish milk, were discarded on the spot by the team. Some food handlers were not wearing headgear while dustbins were left open, and houseflies were observed nearby. However, stored food articles were properly covered and labelled, and pest control records were available.

At Hakuna Matata Kitchen in Gachibowli, the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed. Food handlers were found without headgear, gloves, and aprons. The kitchen lacked an insect-proof screen, and the doors were not close-fitted. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were absent. Additionally, raw materials and semi-prepared food articles were not properly covered or labelled.