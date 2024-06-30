ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials find hygiene violations in Kukatpally restaurants

Published - June 30, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in Kukatpally area of Hyderabad on June 29 and found several hygiene violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Shree Raghavendra Bhavan, it was found that the establishment was operating with an expired licence. Two packets of papad, which expired on May 11, were discarded on the spot. A 10 kg bag of copra, lacking manufacturing and use-by dates, was seized.

Several food handlers were not wearing headgear, gloves or aprons. The kitchen lacked insect-proof screens, had water stagnation and was generally unhygienic. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were missing. Food in the refrigerator was improperly stored, with no labels or coverings.

At Sri Lakshmi Grand Udupi Hotel, the establishment operated without a valid licence. Rotten carrots were discarded immediately. Packed parathas were found without labels. Cobwebs were present above the grinding area and the premises were untidy. Some food handlers lacked appropriate attire. There was no insect-proof screen, and the kitchen doors were not close-fitted. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were absent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Jampanas Varahi Hotel, the business operated with a registration certificate despite qualifying for a licence. Frozen chicken was not stored at the required temperature. Food handlers did not wear proper protective clothing. Insect-proof screens were inadequate and the kitchen doors were not properly fitted. One kitchen was open to the outside environment, allowing entry of dust and flies. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were unavailable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US