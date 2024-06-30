GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food safety officials find hygiene violations in Kukatpally restaurants

Published - June 30, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in Kukatpally area of Hyderabad on June 29 and found several hygiene violations.

At Shree Raghavendra Bhavan, it was found that the establishment was operating with an expired licence. Two packets of papad, which expired on May 11, were discarded on the spot. A 10 kg bag of copra, lacking manufacturing and use-by dates, was seized.

Several food handlers were not wearing headgear, gloves or aprons. The kitchen lacked insect-proof screens, had water stagnation and was generally unhygienic. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were missing. Food in the refrigerator was improperly stored, with no labels or coverings.

At Sri Lakshmi Grand Udupi Hotel, the establishment operated without a valid licence. Rotten carrots were discarded immediately. Packed parathas were found without labels. Cobwebs were present above the grinding area and the premises were untidy. Some food handlers lacked appropriate attire. There was no insect-proof screen, and the kitchen doors were not close-fitted. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were absent.

At Jampanas Varahi Hotel, the business operated with a registration certificate despite qualifying for a licence. Frozen chicken was not stored at the required temperature. Food handlers did not wear proper protective clothing. Insect-proof screens were inadequate and the kitchen doors were not properly fitted. One kitchen was open to the outside environment, allowing entry of dust and flies. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were unavailable.

