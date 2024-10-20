Food safety officials discover multiple hygiene violations at shawarma outlets

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at various shawarma outlets in the Secunderabad area on October 16 (Wednesday), as part of an initiative to ensure food safety standards.

The inspections took place at Mujtaba Grills (East Marredpally), Shasha Shandar Shawarma (Paradise Metro Station), Rolls on Wheels (Paradise Metro Station), Sync Shawarma (Secunderabad East Metro Station) and Asian Chow (Secunderabad)

Shasha Shawarma was found to be operating without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence. Additionally, Mujtaba Grills and Rolls on Wheels failed to display their FSSAI licences in a prominent location inside the restaurant. Other observed violations included the absence of medical records for food handlers and pest control documentation. The outlets were noted to be unclean, raising concerns about hygiene standards.

Other violations include synthetic food colours being discovered and subsequently discarded on-site. Lapses in food storage practices were also evident, with issues such as a lack of proper labelling and the separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. Furthermore, perishable items, including paneer and meat, were not labelled with appropriate use-by dates, as per a release.