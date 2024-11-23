Food safety officials crack down on nutraceutical units in Mallapur for violations

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at nutraceutical manufacturing units in the Industrial Development Area (IDA) Mallapur on November 20 and 21 and uncovered multiple hygiene violations.

At Vin Biomed, the task force found raw materials such as food colour mixtures and essences that had surpassed their best-before dates, along with expired CyanoCobalamin (used to treat Vitamin B12 deficiency), which were immediately discarded. Additionally, chocolate powder and vanilla powder were found without proper labelling, missing critical details like manufacturing dates, use-by dates, and the FSSAI licence and logo. Stocks of Coenzyme Q10 powder (dietary supplement) and MK Cocoa Powder were seized due to invalid or missing FSSAI licence and batch numbers.

As per a release, there was no internal testing laboratory or food testing reports, and water stagnation was observed near the mixing area. The premises lacked insect-proof screens, and doors were not properly sealed to prevent pest entry. A loosely hanging thermocol false ceiling was shedding particles in food preparation and packing zones, further compromising hygiene. The unit also failed to maintain a food recall mechanism, cleaning schedules, and consumer care information on product labels, including multivitamin tablet sheets.

Similarly, at Nuvista Pharmaceutical Private Limited, the inspection revealed damaged walls and ceilings with flaking plaster and shedding particles, as well as inadequate ventilation and lighting. Store room walls were found to have water seepage, exacerbating hygiene concerns. Food handlers were seen without head caps or gloves, and medical fitness certificates were unavailable.

The unit lacked an internal and external audit mechanism and an effective consumer complaint redressal system. These deficiencies highlighted systemic gaps in maintaining food safety protocols, the release said.

