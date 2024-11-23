ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials crack down on nutraceutical units in Mallapur for violations

Published - November 23, 2024 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected nutraceutical units in IDA Mallapur on November 20 and 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at nutraceutical manufacturing units in the Industrial Development Area (IDA) Mallapur on November 20 and 21 and uncovered multiple hygiene violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Vin Biomed, the task force found raw materials such as food colour mixtures and essences that had surpassed their best-before dates, along with expired CyanoCobalamin (used to treat Vitamin B12 deficiency), which were immediately discarded. Additionally, chocolate powder and vanilla powder were found without proper labelling, missing critical details like manufacturing dates, use-by dates, and the FSSAI licence and logo. Stocks of Coenzyme Q10 powder (dietary supplement) and MK Cocoa Powder were seized due to invalid or missing FSSAI licence and batch numbers.

As per a release, there was no internal testing laboratory or food testing reports, and water stagnation was observed near the mixing area. The premises lacked insect-proof screens, and doors were not properly sealed to prevent pest entry. A loosely hanging thermocol false ceiling was shedding particles in food preparation and packing zones, further compromising hygiene. The unit also failed to maintain a food recall mechanism, cleaning schedules, and consumer care information on product labels, including multivitamin tablet sheets.

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected nutraceutical units in IDA Mallapur on November 20 and 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

Similarly, at Nuvista Pharmaceutical Private Limited, the inspection revealed damaged walls and ceilings with flaking plaster and shedding particles, as well as inadequate ventilation and lighting. Store room walls were found to have water seepage, exacerbating hygiene concerns. Food handlers were seen without head caps or gloves, and medical fitness certificates were unavailable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The unit lacked an internal and external audit mechanism and an effective consumer complaint redressal system. These deficiencies highlighted systemic gaps in maintaining food safety protocols, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

food safety

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US