Food safety officials act after cat video puts JNTU hostel mess in a spot

Published - July 16, 2024 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana food safety officials conducted an inspection at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad hostel mess on Tuesday after a video showing a cat eating from a vessel became viral.

The incident took place on Sunday night at the kitchen of Manjeera boys’ hostel of the university. “After verifying the video’s authenticity, the inspection was conducted and we discovered that the kitchen windows lacked coverings, allowing the cat to enter and eat left over food. No official caretaker was present at the hostel during the incident. We will submit a report to higher officials by tonight, after which the department will issue a notice to the university,” stated Food Safety Officer R. Dyvanidhi, who led the inspection.

The video gained attention on social media after being shared on X by several users, including Bharat Rashtra Samithi member Krishank, who commented, “This time a cat came in search of a rat in the food of JNTU Hyderabad boys’ hostel.” Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao quoted Krishank’s tweet, saying, “JNTU has gone to cats and rats.”

This incident is not the first time JNTU has faced scrutiny over hygiene issues. On June 26, the Food Safety Department found unhygienic conditions during an inspection of the Hyderabad college canteen. Further inspections at JNTU Sangareddy campus on June 28 revealed black beetles in flour and fungus-infested vegetables. On July 9, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha ordered a probe after a rat was discovered in the sambar at the same campus.

