Food safety enforcement lax in city

Food safety is the most neglected aspect of the city administration as can be vouched by the fact that no legal action is being taken against the violators by the municipal authorities.

Not even one case of food adulteration has been filed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 during the past seven months despite several instances of violations.

According to the information obtained by the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) under the RTI Act, GHMC’s food safety officers have collected a total of 926 food samples from various outlets since June 1 this year, across the categories including milk, edible oils, spices, meat, hotels and restaurants, sweet houses, street vendors, fruit shops and others. Of the samples collected, 98 were found to have been not up to the standards, unsafe, misbranded or substandard for consumption.

However, no cases have been filed under the FSS Act, and no penalties or punishments have been levied at judicial level. The reason given for the same was that the 21 food inspectors were newly recruited.

Collection of samples too begs improvement. Despite the presence of lakhs of restaurants and food outlets across the GHMC area, only 100 samples were collected from them, of which 27 have been found adulterated. Strangely, not even one sample of meat has been collected, though there is ample scope of violations there.

Despite the strengthening of the department through recent recruitments, the Food Safety wing is not doing any proactive work by collecting random samples from the outlets. They act only upon complaints received through various forums, such as GHMC control room and social media. There is no dedicated helpline to lodge complaints related to food safety, nor any transparent mechanism to take the complaints to their logical end.

FGG, through a letter addressed to the MA&UD secretary, has pointed out that despite two food inspectors and 22 food safety officers, their impact is not seen in control of food adulteration.

Though there are provisions in the Act for prosecution and imprisonment, serious offences related to food adulteration are being let off with simple fines. Besides, there is only one food testing lab, which takes a lot of time to give reports.

FGG has sought appointment of flying squads to conduct raids, establishment of one more food testing lab, prosecution in case of serious offences, wide publicity to the mobile numbers of the food safety officers, and monthly targets fixed for FSOs.