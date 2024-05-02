ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety department exposes hygiene violations at four eateries

May 02, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force team of Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad, and uncovered several violations.

During the inspections, four eateries at the mall were scrutinised for compliance with hygiene and safety regulations.

Rejoy Enterprises, operating the Firefly Restaurant, faced hygiene and pest control deficiencies. Additionally, authorities seized water bottles valued ₹9000 due to the absence of a valid BIS licence from the manufacturer.

Airlive Pub underwent inspection, revealing areas for improvement, and water bottles worth ₹68,400 were confiscated over suspicion of being substandard, with a low total dissolved solids (TDS) reading of 12 during preliminary testing.

At Taco Bell restaurant, concerns arose regarding oil management practices, specifically the use of magnesium silicate as a filtration agent. The inspection revealed that total plate count (TPC) records were only maintained at the start and end of the day, posing a risk of exceeding acceptable levels during weekends. Finally, violations related to food storage were noted at Bassik Hospitality’s broiler room, warranting the issuance of a notice for corrective action.

