Food reeking of adulteration? Call helpline to file complaint

May 15, 2022 23:47 IST

Dial 040-21111111, tag AFCGHMC on Twitter

To lodge complaints regarding food adulteration or sub-standard food, one can dial 040-21111111, or tag @AFCGHMC on Twitter. Health Minister T. Harish Rao has urged people to play an active role in curbing the menace and has directed officials in the State Food Safety department to take immediate action upon receiving complaints.

Mr Harish Rao held a monthly review meeting with the officials on Sunday and instructed them to hold surprise checks apart from spreading awareness on food adulteration.

“Adulterated food leads to gastrointestinal tract disease and even cancer. Health of people would be impacted. Do not spare those who mess with the health of people. Strict action should be taken against them. There should be no pendency in cases. Task Force teams have to conduct surprise checks in districts,” the Minister said.

The department was provided with four mobile safety vans worth ₹2.4 crore. An upgraded food testing lab too is available. The officials were directed to put all the vehicles to use.

Functioning of the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) was also reviewed on the occasion. Mr Harish Rao said that the stock of blood should be increased at the blood bank. Blood donation camps should be organised and Area Hospitals should be provided with required blood, he instructed, adding that Thalassemia patients should be provided with blood free of cost.