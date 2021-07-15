Food processing policy approved

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 01:25 IST

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the food processing policy of the State government with the aim to promote export-oriented food processing units in anticipation of increased foodgrains production every year.

In the first phase as per the policy, at least 10 food processing zones will be established over 500 to 1,000 acres which will be scaled up to 10,000 acres by 2024-25. Entrepreneurs interested in setting up processing units in them will be offered incentives.

The government will acquire land for the zones and allot the same to applicants according to eligibility norms. An investment of ₹25,000 crore, direct employment to 70,000 people and indirect for another three lakh people was targeted. ‘Plug and play’ facility at sheds constructed by the government will be provided for SCs, STs and minorities. The government will provide opportunities for setting up units for SC and ST women from rural areas.

Rice mills, ancillary units of rice products and processing units of pulses, oilseed, flowers, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy and dairy products were proposed to be sanctioned in the zones.

A buffer zone up to 500 metres would be set up around the zones which will be barred for human dwelling or constructions. The last date for applications has been extended from July 12 to July 31. The Cabinet meeting noted that a conducive atmosphere for food processing was created in the State due to stepped-up production in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sectors on account of increased storage capacity of irrigation sources.

To expand the value chain of food processing, it was decided to provide incentives to producers, farmers organisations and self-help groups. On the whole, an atmosphere of industrialisation in rural areas was sought to be created.