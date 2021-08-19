Food delivery vans donated to Akshaya Patra Foundation

GEF India partners with APF for the cause

Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd (GEF India), marketers of Freedom Cooking Oils, as a part of their CSR initiative, partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) and pledged to support three customised food delivery vehicles at Kandi kitchen, Sangareddy, on Thursday.

This gesture will help in reaching more than 20,000 rural mid-day meal beneficiaries and ensure that children from government schools get nutritious and hot cooked meals every day. Each vehicle can reach out to over 4,000 beneficiaries for distributing meals and will also help in taking care of COVID food relief work.

GEF India is extending the support to provide six such vehicles across Telangana, AP, Odisha and Karnataka. “We are pleased to partner with Akshaya Patra and support them in providing nutritious hot cooked meals to school children,” said VP of sales and marketing P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy.

“Hunger is a crime against humanity and school children have been severely impacted by malnutrition and COVID in recent times. We are serving mid-day meals to 1.8 million children every day, thanks to donors like GEF India,” informed APF CEO Shridhar Venkat. His colleagues VP Yagneshwara Prabhu, State head Rajini Sinha and national director Rohit Choudhary were present, a press release said.