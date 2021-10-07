Hyderabad

Food delivery van donated to Akhay Patra Foundation

Maanaveeya Development and Finance Private Limited (MDFPL), the Indian subsidiary of ‘Oikocredit’ a 45-year-old global development financing institution, as a part of its CSR initiative, partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation and pledged to support a customised food delivery vehicle at Kandi kitchen, Sangareddy, on Tuesday.

The vehicle will help in reaching more than 3,000 rural mid-day meal beneficiaries and ensure that the government schoolchildren get nutritious and hot cooked meals every day. Apart from the vehicle, the organisation also extended dry ration kits to over 2,500 children during the pandemic.

“We are pleased to partner with Akshaya Patra, and support them with this customised food delivery vehicle and happiness kits,” said MDFP MD Gouri Sankar. Maanaveeya also supported Kandi kitchen facility with a solar power plant during year 2019-20, said a press release.


