Following Kerala model to discharge patient

Telangana Health officials will follow the procedure adopted by their counterparts in Kerala to discharge a COVID-19-positive patient. Though they initially said that they will isolate the index case from Telangana for 14 days, they have now said that the Kerala model will be adopted.

Health officials in Kerala said they provide treatment to a COVID patient till the test turns up negative. Thereafter, another test is performed after 48-hour interval. On testing negative again, the patient is discharged and kept under home isolation for 14 days.

In Hyderabad, the 24-year-old techie has been in corona ICU in Gandhi Hospital for exactly a week.

Officials said he was earlier detected with viral pneumonia and his lungs condition has improved. They are expecting further improvement in the next seven days.