Following deluge, KTR asks officials to be prepared to tackle outbreak of water borne diseases

Medical camps should be set up and ambulance services must be deployed.

Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao has instructed the officials concerned to take all necessary measures to tackle the situation in the aftermath of the heavy rains in most parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

As the water started receding, there is a likelihood of sudden outbreak of epidemics and spread of water borne diseases. Steps should, accordingly, be taken to set up medical camps and 104 ambulances equipped with doctors and medicines should be deployed in all places.

The Minister, accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, held a review meeting with senior officials on the situation arising out of the deluge that threw life out of gear in most of the GHMC areas.

He exhorted medical officers to sensitise people that they should take precautionary measures like drinking hot water for the next couple of days. Spraying operations should be taken up in areas where water had stagnated.

As part of relief measures, 44,000 people were put up in 64 relief camps and 45,000 food packets had been provided to the needy. Officials should provide blankets to the destitute and shelterless people as there was every likelihood of severe cold wave conditions prevailing.

People should be evacuated from dilapidated buildings and other construction sites to prevent any damages. Works should be taken up with immediate effect to restore damaged roads, he added.