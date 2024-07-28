GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Follow your passion: Professor of Management at William Paterson University

Dr. Mir Ali Hussain awarded Gold Medals to the top achievers. He says, “fall in love with their passions, dreams, and those they cherish”

Published - July 28, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Distinguished Professor of Management at William Paterson University, U.S., Dr. Mir Ali Hussain urged the students to fall in love with their passions, dreams, and those they cherish and follow them.

He was speaking at the 24th Graduation Ceremony of Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) on July 26. The ceremony was attended by K.T. Mahhe — Chairman of the Sreenidhi Educational Group, K. Abhijit Rao — CEO, SNIST, P. Narasimha Reddy, Member of the Governing Body, SNIST, and T. Ch. Siva Reddy – Principal.

Dr. Hussain awarded Gold Medals to the top achievers. Rajoju Manideep of Civil Engineering received the College topper Gold Medal. Other winners included D. Tanmay Dixith (MBA), Gundeboina Meghana (Computer Sciences), Afreen (EEE), Thaduru Rajesh (ECE), Talagama Aishwarya (Electronics and Computer Engineering), Addagulla Mahalaxmi (IT), Badini Chandra Shekar Goud (Mechanical). As many as 1,450 students received MBA and B.Tech degrees.

