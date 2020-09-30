‘Follow up with RT-PCR test if RAT-negative yet symptomatic’

DPH advises people to visit govt. sample collection centres

For individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms but test negative in Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), a common question that comes to the mind is whether the results are reliable. Considering this, Health department officials have asked people to demand RT-PCR test at government sample collection centres if they are symptomatic and have tested negative in RAT.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said instructions to this effect have been passed on to their staff. Samples for follow-up RT-PCR test must be collected soon after testing negative in RAT.

Between March 2 and September 28, a total of 29,40,642 samples have been tested in the State. Of them, around 38%, which is 11.17 lakh, were conducted through RT-PCR method. The rest (18.23 lakh) samples were subjected to RAT. Dr Srinivasa Rao said around 50% symptomatic who tested RAT-negative followed up with RT-PCR. “We have around 20 mobile testing labs which are sent to collect samples for RT-PCR. The vehicles are sent to places from where high positivity rate is reported,” he added.

Sunday slowdown

In the past few weekend, it has been observed that testing dips by 40% to 50%. Usually, around 50,000 to 59,000 samples are collected in a day. However, on Sundays, only 31,000 to 35,000 samples are put to tests. The Director of Public Health explained that the testing is low on Sundays as the number of people who turn up for tests is less.

Of the 55,000-odd samples tested in a day, around 10,000 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Senior officials said they will continue to check high number of samples. However, District Medical and Health Officers have informed fewer people are now getting checked for coronavirus.