Follow Unlock 4.0 norms strictly: BJP

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 23:53 IST

Telangana BJP on Tuesday urged the State government to strictly follow guidelines of Unlock 4.0 and prevent spread of coronavirus in teaching communities that are safe so far.

City president and MLC N. Ramachander Rao said that the TRS government has taken a decision to call all teachers and non-teaching staff of colleges and schools contrary to the Centre’s decision of only 50% staff attendance at a time.

The MLC said the government should reconsider its decision and call only 50% staff for conducting online classes. Calling the entire staff of schools or colleges may pose danger of COVID-19 spread to those who are till now taking measures to protect themselves from the infectious disease.

Mr. Rao advised the government to accept “constructive” suggestions of Opposition parties instead of viewing them as allegations, and requested for strict implementation of the Centre’s ‘Unlock-4’ guidelines issued in view of public health as the positive cases in TS are increasing by the day.