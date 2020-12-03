Follow Punjab example, Kodandaram tells farmers

Hyderabad

03 December 2020 00:11 IST

‘Parties failed to highlight local issues in GHMC elections’

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president M. Kodandaram has opined that the GHMC elections were used as a platform for strengthening their political power over Telangana rather than debating on the issues related to the city like crumbling infrastructure to meet people’s needs.

At a press conference here, he said the projection of national issues over the local issues led to disinterest among the voters and it was time political parties introspected on the low voters turn out despite the educated voters increasing. Moreover, no effort was made to make the citizens participate in the process as concentration was more on politics than increasing voting percentage.

Extending support to the farmers’ agitating against the new farm bills passed by the government, Mr. Kodandaram said the agitation was not confined to Punjab and Haryana but it was a question of farmers across the country.

Advertising

Advertising

He found fault with the government for bringing in such harsh laws that did not enjoy the confidence of farmers and neither the farmers’ organisations nor the opposition parties were consulted before introducing the acts.

Mr. Kodandaram alleged that the support system for purchase of crops was compromised with the new laws and the farmers’ fears of corporates taking over the farming sector was a harsh truth.