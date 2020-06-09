Follow Centre’s guidelines to control virus spread: Kishan

HYDERABAD

09 June 2020 23:23 IST

Union Minister writes to CM, assures all possible help from the Central govt.

Expressing serious concern about the increase in coronavirus cases in the twin cities and across Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to meticulously follow the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to control the rapid virus transmission.

In a letter addressed to the CM, a copy of which was released to the media, the Union Minister stated that several citizens from the capital have been calling him regularly as they were anxious about the way COVID-19 was spreading during the last 10 days.

‘Act swiftly’

“It is the responsibility of both the State and Central governments to control the situation as expeditiously as possible. The TS government needs to act swiftly in the field by taking up testing extensively on a larger scale so that cases can be identified at an early stage because saving people’s lives is the ultimate responsibility of both the governments,” he pointed out.

Mr. Reddy underscored the need to identify vulnerable sections such as children and the elderly by way of conducting proactive tests and extend medical help. “Medical infrastructure in all hospitals should be strengthened and senior doctors as well as experts in the related fields should be deployed to get necessary medical advice and take up house-to-house surveys to identify those likely to be affected,” he said.

Proactive steps

“All these measures should be taken up immediately in identified containment zones and proactive steps are necessary to protect the corona warriors like healthcare workers and others. Instructions should be issued to the general public to practice personal hygiene and maintain social distancing,” he added.

The Union Minister assured all possible help from the Centre and urged the Chief Minister to take adequate measures to minimise the impact of COVID at the earliest by acting promptly and provide confidence to the general public.