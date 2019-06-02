Folk troupes contributed big to BJP’s win in Adilabad

Music drills a way to the heart and mind of aboriginal people in the hilly interiors of former composite Adilabad district.

A case in point is the big contribution of three Adivasi folk troupes in winning support of ethnic people for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Soyam Bapu Rao in the election to Adilabad Lok Sabha seat.

The fact has been acknowledged by Mr. Bapu Rao who invited the ethnic artistes for felicitation during his victory rally on June 1.

In fact, the MP-elect had been personally monitoring the campaign of the young Adivasi musicians all through, underscoring their importance in the scheme of things.

“We could feel that our songs had succeeded in guiding the fence-sitters to make up their mind to vote for the BJP candidate,” recalled Mesram Ravi, better known as Rela Ravi, leader of the Adivasi Heerasukka Gondi Orchestra Troupe from Indervelli mandal. The impact of the folk performance of the three troupes was also felt by the opponents of the MP-elect who issued threats to the musicians as a counter-strategy.

The Heerasukka troupe made a narrative which projected Mr. Bapu Rao as a ‘tiger’ as he is leading a struggle for the Adivasi cause. “Duvvad Modi Soyam Bapu Rao na garjana eetial nethe pahije... was the song we composed which means that we need to hear the roar of tiger Modi and Bapu Rao,” Mr. Ravi said.

The three troupes, the other two led by Mesram Meghraj of Gunjala in Narnoor and Mesram Vittal of Keslapur in Indervelli mandal, comprise the Pardhan tribe youths. Pardhan being a bard community, music runs in the blood of these youth.

“We went to places where we were weak and held review of our work at the end of the day with the candidate himself," Mr. Ravi said of the strategy. The troupes covered about eight villages every day for the 13-day campaign.

The folk singers volunteered their services in the BJP election machinery. “We even vowed to offer 101 coconuts to goddess Inderai and god Nagoba in the event of a Bapu Rao win.

“There is no doubt about the contribution of the folk troupes to our victory. We have already expressed our gratitude to them,” said Purka Bapu Rao, a leader of Tudum Debba of ethnic people, of which the MP- elect is the president.