Focus will be on eco-tourism, says Minister

Blessed with dense forests and a picturesque landscape, Telangana has the potential of becoming tourism hub of the country, said Tourism and Cultural Minister V. Srinivas Goud.

“With temple and eco-tourism being top priority for the government, recreation spots in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district are being developed to facilitate more tourists, who are willing to have quality time in nature’s lap with their friends and family,” Mr. Goud said.

The Minister along with Achampet legislator Guvvala Balaraju and other local leaders inaugurated two Haritha Resorts, one each at Farahabad and Egalapenta at a cost of ₹ 40 crore. The resort at Egalapenta on the bank of River Krishna, about 230 km from the State capital, has 20 state-of-the-art cottages, with a spacious restaurant which offers local cuisine.

Despite being on the bank of River Krishna, the locals did not have access to drinking water. The dense forests were once a Naxal-dominated area, which did not allow the previous governments to development the district, Mr. Goud said. “But, now the State tourism department is developing it into an eco-tourism spot, which will not only attract tourists from Telangana, but from elsewhere in the country and the world,” he said.

Tourism, which was one of the forthcoming industries in the State, will provide employment to local youth. “Mahabubnagar, which was once known for migration of locals to other districts and States, is changing now. People are coming back to their native place and have started working here. Thanks to our visionary Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” the Minister said.

As part of their efforts to boost tourism, recently the department has inaugurated a two-storeyed AC ferry and three cottages at the backwaters of River Krishna in Somasila and Kollapur. The ferry service between Somasila and Srisailam, has an on-board AC restaurant and cafe on the upper deck.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Goud along with others enjoyed the ferry ride and had on-board lunch. “Very soon, we will induct two more ferries,” said D Manohar, managing director of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.