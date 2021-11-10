Focus shifts to Centre’s rigid stand in lifting stocks

HYDERABAD

10 November 2021 23:45 IST

Govt. plans to open 6,400 procurement centres

As the debate over procurement of paddy by the Centre in the ensuing rabi raged and political parties, including the ruling TRS, geared up to launch protests, the focus has shifted to the rigid stand of the Centre in lifting the stocks.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) of the Central government had a month ago communicated to the State government that it will not purchase paddy from Telangana any more owing to surplus parboiled rice in the country and limited consumption. The department advised the State government to encourage farmers for crop diversification by incentivising sowing of other crops.

To repeated requests by Telangana to buy the paddy produced in rabi of 2020-21, the Centre had given one time approval for delivery of 20 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice to Food Corporation of India in addition to already approved 24.75 lakh tonnes in the season.

Advertising

Advertising

Paddy production in rabi ran the risk of yielding broken rice because of high temperatures, especially after February 20. This problem was eliminated in kharif due to low temperatures. So, the millers boiled the rice of rabi to recover expected turnover for despatches to States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where its consumption was high.

As the other States had also become self-sufficient in parboiled rice, the FCI said it did not have clientele for the stocks. Moreover, it had reserves in its godowns to last for four years. Unlike in Andhra Pradesh, which had export potential of rabi rice due to easy access to shipping yards, export of rice from Telangana was not viable at minimum support price owing to transportation costs involved.

In these circumstances, the State entered into an MoU with DFPD to deliver 80% boiled rice and 20% raw rice produced in rabi of 2020-21 subject to the condition that there will not be procurement of paddy of rabi from Telangana in future. As a result, about 50 lakh tonnes was to be delivered to FCI but the Central agency so far committed to lift 44.75 lakh tonnes. The balance 5.25 lakh tonnes was still pending, sources said.

As the stand-off continued, the Centre had not even indicated how much it would buy from the State in the just-concluded kharif when the production was estimated at 1.70 crore tonnes over 62 lakh acres. The government has made plans to open 6,400 procurement centres.