Focus on vaccinating elderly, disabled in old age homes

After the high risk groups, the State government has launched a vaccination drive for the elderly and disabled people staying in old age homes.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited the old age home at Bansilalpet on Sunday and inspected the vaccination centre set up for the elderly. He flagged off 24 mobile medical units that had been deployed to vaccinate the elderly and disabled staying in various old age homes in the GHMC limits. The mobile units were equipped with a doctor, pharmacist and ANM.

He said the government was fully geared up and prepared to handle the third wave by improving health infrastructure, strengthening human resources, capacity building, vaccination of high exposure groups and setting up 19 diagnostic centres across the State.

The Chief Secretary later inaugurated a vaccination centre at Union Bank of India (formerly Andhra Bank) regional office at Koti where the employees and their family members were vaccinated.