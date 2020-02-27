Focus on short courses on entrepreneurship, leadership

Hyderabad

27 February 2020 00:23 IST

‘There is a need to effectively build faculty competencies’

Chairman of Cyient B.V.R Mohan Reddy emphasised on the need to offer short courses on entrepreneurship and leadership, and also lessen the burden on students, by offering the essential courses depending on the demand and job opportunities.

He also highlighted the growing trends of offering micro degrees which mean a continuous and lifelong learning while speaking at a Round Table on ‘Draft Perspective Plan of Technical Education 2020’ organised by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in association with Commissioner Collegiate Education (CCE) and Commissioner Technical Education (CTE).

Senior vice-president and regional head of AP and Telangana, TCS, V. Rajanna, highlighted the need to effectively build faculty competencies and continuous engagement with industry through short term deputation of faculty to industry and vice versa. He assured the TSCHE and government to collaborate on add on and nano courses.

Advertising

Advertising

Special chief secretary, Education, Chitra Ramachandran highlighted the need for strengthening the faculty through capacity-building activities and the need to shift from mere classroom teaching to developing creative talents amongst students.

Principal secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan suggested that there should be a faster mechanism to deal with the curricular changes so that the changes can be implemented quickly and not lose out on opportunities.

Chairman of TSCHE T. Papi Reddy; Commissioner Collegiate Education Navin Mittal; Vice-chairmen TSCHE V. Venkata Ramana and R. Limbadri; and director, NIT Warangal, N.V. Ramana Rao, also spoke.