Focus on sanitation in Secunderabad: Mayor

Calls for dress code for sanitary jawan

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has directed officials to pay special attention to sanitation in the city. Addressing a review meeting in the Secunderabad Zonal level on Monday, she asked the assistant medical officers to ensure attendance of all sanitation workers and completion of duties as per rota. The work should be monitored after 11 a.m. too, she said.

She has directed officials to fill up vacancies of sanitation workers, and designate dress code for sanitary jawan too. She asked them to ensure all toilets are functioning at zonal level, by taking up repairs.

Reviewing SRDP works, she said all the nine works should be completed as per deadline. The launch of Tukaram Gate road under-bridge this month should be facilitated by completing remaining works.

Ms.Vijayalakshmi sought a report on the status of community halls and parks in the zone, and said mere construction of community halls is not enough; it should be monitored whose hands they are in.

With regard to the Strategic Nala Development Programme, she asked officials to ensure land acquisition by February 15. She also directed officials to remove illegal constructions completely. Also reviewed were Haritha Haram works in the zone. Secunderabad zonal commissioner was present in the meeting.