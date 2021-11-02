Focus on quality, Minister tells seed companies

HYDERABAD

02 November 2021 22:47 IST

Representatives of seed firms and farmers meet Minister

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has asked the cotton seed companies and organisers to take joint decisions so that no loss is caused to seed producers (farmers).

Representatives of seed companies, Gadwal legislator B. Krishnamohan Reddy, Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, Managing Director of State Seed Development Corporation K. Keshavulu and a few seed producing farmers participated in the meeting held here on Tuesday.

Stating that both cotton seed and cotton produced in Telangana were of the highest quality in the country, the Minister said cotton seed was being produced in about 35,000 acres and that Telangana was meeting the lion’s share of cotton seed required in the country. He also wanted the farming community to increase cotton cultivation to a large extent in the State in the coming years.

The Minister said weather conditions were most favourable in Telangana not only for cotton seed production but other seed too and also for processing, packing and storing the seed produced in other States too. He suggested that the companies maintain the quality of seed produced and processed in the State so that farmers’ income was improved.

According to agriculture department officials, about 12 lakh quintals of seed of various crops was produced in Telangana.