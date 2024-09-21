Focus on providing excellent customer service, SBI chairman to employees in Hyderabad

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman C.S. Setty visited Hyderabad and presided over a number of programmes organised by the bank, including the donation of ₹51 lakh to Devnar Foundation, an NGO working for the visually impaired, as well as the inauguration of the tree plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ and a vigilance workshop at the State Bank Staff College here.

The donation was towards the installation of a fire-control system and a rooftop solar photovoltaic system, SBI said on Saturday in a release on the visit of Mr. Setty, who recently took over as chairman of the bank, to it’s Hyderabad local head office. The SBI chairman lauded A. Saibaba Goud of Devnar Foundation for his service.

Participating in the inauguration of plantation drive, Mr. Setty highlighted the bank’s contribution to sustainability as it had undertaken plantation of 1.8 million saplings this year. He also reiterated SBI’s vision to lead India and the world in climate finance.

He urged the branch managers of Hyderabad and Secunderabad zones to excel in all parameters of business with emphasis on customer service. “If this decade is a golden period for the country, then it is golden period for SBI, too,” he said.

Chief general manager of SBI Hyderabad Circle Rajesh Kumar said the circle supported the needy by ensuring that the CSR funds are utilised on healthcare, education, environment, sanitation, empowerment of women and senior citizen, war veteran’s welfare and for promoting livelihood and entrepreneurship.

The release said SBI Ladies Club undertook tree plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ drive. All India SBI Ladies Club president Sreedevi Surya participated in a charity programme at SBI Enclave and handed over water dispenser, sewing machines, stationery items, fruits, snacks, groceries and other essential items to Sai Seva Sangh, Miyapur, Hyderabad.

