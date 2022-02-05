Focus on optimising Dharani first, CM told

HYDERABAD

05 February 2022 23:09 IST

India is powerful because of the present Constitution

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Kommuri Pratap Reddy has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to correct the deficiencies in the Dharani portal before talking about rewriting the Constitution.

Mr. Pratap Reddy said thousands of farmers in Telangana were worried about their land not showing up in the Dharani portal and the government had not found any remedy for it so far leaving the people to their fate. Instead of correcting such crucial mistakes in his own state, it was ridiculous that the Chief Minister was talking about changing the Constitution, he said.

Indian Constitution was drafted by eminent people headed by Ambedkar with a futuristic outlook that held good even 75 years after Independence. Amendments were made by all the governments depending on the need and accepted by the country. But the very idea of rewriting the Constitution was dangerous and the feudal mindset of the present rulers reflects in that thought process.

Mr. Pratap Reddy, in his statement, advised the Chief Minister to take back his words and be cautious while commenting on crucial issues related to the country. “Without the present Constitution India couldn’t have survived as a nation and all the previous governments functioned following the spirit of the Constitution to make India such a powerful nation in the world today.”