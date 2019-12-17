Focus on investments that generate more jobs: KTR

Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao has instructed the officials to focus on attracting investments that will generate more employment opportunities in the State.

The State government’s industrial policy succeeded in attracting investors from across the world and approvals were granted to 11,569 industries through TS-iPASS, of which 80% started operations generating over six lakh jobs. The government had focussed on attracting industries in textile, electronics and food processing sectors which had abundant scope for creation of jobs for the unemployed youth and the efforts were yielding results as several foreign investors evinced interest in investing in textile and electronic sectors in the State, he said.

The Minister who reviewed the progress of projects taken up by the IT and Industries departments on Tuesday said the government had created favourable conditions for establishing textile sector and the progress on this front could be seen from the agreement signed with Korean major Youngone Corporation for setting up its venture in Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. Discussions were held with industry majors in Bengaluru recently for attracting investments in the electronics sector while attempts were being made to rope in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing units to invest in the State.

Mr. Rama Rao said the government had simultaneously accorded top priority to agriculture and irrigation sectors resulting in increase in crop yield and further improving scope for setting up of food processing units that would create significant employment potential, especially in rural areas. Sector-wise meetings with the industry heads would be held soon to attract investments into the State, he said, directing the officials concerned to provide complete information relating to land bank and industrial parks to the investors evincing interest in investing in the State.