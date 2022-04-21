Focus on greener and cleaner substitutes of energy

Mass awareness campaign being held by PCRA

A mass awareness campaign ‘Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav’ (SAKSHAM), being organised by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) with PSU oil companies, is underway.

The campaign, which has Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy as its theme, began on April 11 and will be on till April 30.

Appreciating PCRA and the companies, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri, in a message, underscored the importance for stakeholders to devise ways to usher in an energy-efficient culture. He also stressed the need to “align our lifestyle needs with greener and cleaner substitutes of energy.”

He said that India is the 3rd largest energy consumer in the world, with almost one-third of the country’s energy requirements fulfilled by the oil and gas sector. Around 85% of petroleum requirements are met by imports.

As part of the focus on promoting green and clean energy, the government has initiated several programmes, including expansion of CGD network, Ujjwala LPG, pursuing a roadmap for 20% ethanol blending in petrol, augmentation of share of natural gas in the primary energy mix, SATAT initiative, LNG as a transport fuel, National Hydrogen Mission and policies for the promotion of electric vehicles, the Minister said.