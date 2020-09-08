Focus on districts, SATS chairman appeals to HCA

SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy presenting a memorandum to HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin in the city on Tuesday. BY Arrangement

HYDERABAD

08 September 2020 23:01 IST

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy appealed to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohd. Azharuddin to streamline the functioning of the association and focus more on districts.

“It is time you put an end to the infighting in the HCA and focus on developing the sport across Telangana,” Mr. Reddy told Mr. Azharuddin on Tuesday.

“The need of the hour is to have recognised affiliated units in all the 33 districts of Telangana to see that more number of players from the districts are groomed to play Ranji Trophy and higher grade of cricket,” Mr. Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is a lot of talent but they need to be groomed in the right manner ensuring fair selection to start with,” he stressed.

Mr. Reddy also appealed to the HCA chief to put an end to irregularities in the HCA by taking necessary steps.