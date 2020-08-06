Focus on COVID treatment, stop politicising vaccine issue

KTR must not give an impression that he is playing a personal role in the production of vaccine: Gudur Narayan Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has asked IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to focus on corona treatment and extend facilities to hospitals first rather than “politicise the issue of COVID vaccine from Telangana”.

In a statement here, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy said that Hyderabad has pharma giants like Bharat Biotech, Shanta Biotech, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, and Hetero Drugs, among others, with rich history of producing several vaccines and drugs much before TRS or KTR came into the picture. “Many companies are into the research and production of vaccines since several decades and KTR must not give an impression that he is playing a personal role in the production of vaccine for COVID,” he said.

“KTR was a student when Genome Valley was commissioned as S.P. Biotech Park in 1999. Not even an inch of the 600 square km of land in Genome Valley was allocated by the TRS government. The entire infrastructure was developed and expanded under the Congress regime from 2004-2014. We never tried to politicise the scientific community and never interfered with the research. But, KTR is trying to take credit for something which he or his government is not involved with,” he said.

Rather than using his influence to create photo opportunities with top pharma companies and their chiefs for political mileage, the Minister should focus on improving the facilities for COVID patients in government hospitals. He said that despite the outbreak of pandemic six months ago, the State government did nothing to combat the deadly virus.

Mr. Reddy said that KTR did not respond when World Health Organisation chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan rightly pointed out that coronavirus could not be defeated without carrying out tests at a massive scale. He said that the Cabinet has approved only ₹100 crore to deal with the situation that reflects the government’s pathetic view of the crisis.