Focus on COVID containment, says official

Health Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi has called upon officials of the health and other allied government departments to bolster efforts to enforce COVID-19 lockdown more strictly to bring down the positivity rate below 5% in the district by the end of the current phase of lockdown on June 9.

Mr Rizvi along with Director of Public Health Srinivasa Rao reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district at a meeting attended by OSD in the Chief Minister’s Office Gangadhar, Collector R V Karnan, District Medical and Health Officer B Malathi, and health department staff in Madhira town on Tuesday.

Earlier, he visited Sattupalli where he took stock of the measures to contain COVID-19 in Kallur revenue division.

Addressing the review meeting in Madhira, Mr Rizvi said the household fever survey and the strict enforcement of the lockdown across the State had yielded positive results.

Dr Srinivas Rao interacted with medical officer of Karepalli (Singareni) mandal which recorded the active COVID-19 case tally of 786.

Mr Karnan said isolation centres were set up in the villages, with more than ten COVID-19 cases.

Nalgonda Staff Reporter writes:

In Suryapet, Mr Rizvi said medical staff should redouble their efforts to ramp up testing and isolation, primary health centre-wise. Accompanied by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, he took stock of the situation.

District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy said setting up of isolation units at villages was under way.