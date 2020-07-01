Focus on better customer service: SBI CGM

State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra has urged the staff to focus on customer service and bring more customers on digital banking platforms.
The digital banking channels are robust, equipped with highest level of security and enable customers to carry out transactions at any time and at any place of their choice. The bank’s digital banking platform YONO has made banking accessible to millions, he said on the occasion of the Bank Day celebrations.
“We take pride in touching millions of lives with innovative digital products, product accessibility and customer convenience through “AnyTime channels” like ATMs, CDMs, Recyclers, Micro ATMs, Internet Banking,” Mr. Mishra said in a virtual address.
Emphasising the importance of Bank Day and the need for extending excellent service to customers, he said the staff also needed to exercise caution and take utmost care by adhering to social distancing measures, wearing mask and using sanitisers as measures to safeguard themselves and customers from the spread of virus.
Lighting of lamp, planting of saplings and community services banking marked the Bank Day celebrations organised by the SBI Hyderabad Circle the Local Head Office in Koti, a release said.
