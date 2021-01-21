Focus on beggar rehabilitation

Information on beggars at road junctions, religious places may be shared with GHMC

The City Convergence Meeting at the GHMC headquarters on Thursday has resolved for coordination among various departments for the special drive towards identification and rehabilitation of the persons involved in begging across the city.

Speaking at the meeting, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar said already several programmes have been taken up to ensure a beggar-free city, and a fresh drive will be taken up soon to identify beggars and conduct rehabilitation and livelihood training programmes for them.

Any information about persons involved in begging at major junctions and religious places may be shared with GHMC, upon which they will be rescued, and shifted to GHMC shelter homes after due medical examination. Special training programmes will be conducted for the able bodied persons towards self employment, Mr.Lokesh Kumar said.

He directed the Zonal Commissioners and Engineering officials to take up repairs for all the major roads in the city, and asked them to issue notices to the agencies which neglect the bad road conditions.

The meeting has decided to improve the implementation of the street vending policy, by constituting town vending committees with members drawn from other stake-holding departments such as the Police.

Officials from the Police department sought GHMC’s support for installation of 10,000 more CCTV cameras in three phases across the city. The Traffic Police has requested for more footpaths, their better management, installation of sign boards, and construction of road medians towards bringing down the number of pedestrian deaths.

A list of black spots with high incidence of accidents has been presented to the GHMC where repairs and development works need to be taken up.

Mr.Lokesh Kumar informed that construction of over 30 foot over-bridges has been taken up across the city, and sought joint inspection by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, TSSPDCL and Hyderabad Metro Rail officials for removal of obstructions.

Officials from the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates, TSSPDCL, HMWS&SB, Hyderabad Metro Rail, HMDA, Revenue, and other departments attended the meeting, apart from GHMC Additional Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners, Town Planning and Engineering department officials.