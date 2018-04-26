Focus on beautifying towns: Collector

District Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu has directed the municipal officials to focus on beautification of towns.

In a meeting held with municipal commissioners from Sangareddy, Sadashivapet, Zaheerabad and Andol on Wednesday, Mr. Venkateswarlu said the beautification process of these municipalities must be completed by June 2, the third Formation Day of Telangana. Officials were directed to remove encroachments without fail and keep both sides of roads neat and clean. They were also instructed to be careful while issuing permissions for new structures.

“Ban plastic in all the towns with immediate effect and see that no shop uses them. Create awareness among the public on the use of paper bags and cups. Organise job melas once in three months in towns to provide employment for youth,” the Collector suggested to the commissioners.

Municipal Commissioners Prasada Rao (Sangareddy), Isaq Ahammad (Sadashivapet), Amba Das (Jogipet), and Zaheerbad DE Sridhar Reddy were present at the meeting.