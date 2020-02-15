House Surgeonship

The issue of House Surgeons’ allegedly not meeting attendance criteria shot back to focus after Civil Assistant Surgeon Dr G Vasanth Kuamr alleged that some House Surgeons were absent to duties.

As part of MBBS course, medical students have to work in different departments of hospitals for a year, such a General Medicine, Anaesthesia, Orthopaedics. They serve for 15-days or more in each department. Professor concerned have to sign in a ‘Log Book’ after end of the work period.

They are issued Rs 19500 per month as stipend during the internship. It is superintendent of hospitals who have final say in clearing the attendance and issuing certificate. A committee too goes through the Log Book.

“A few House Surgeons skipped duties to get trained for entrance examinations to Post Graduation course or other exams,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

However, after it was pointed out that some House Surgeons managed to get the internship certificates without attending duties, or other lapses, some steps were taken by superintendents of Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Gandhi Hospital and others.

The OGH’s administration did not issue the certificate to those who did not meet the attendance criteria. Their internship period was extended to get required attendance. Biometric system was introduced to record their presence.

----Health Minister--

After Dr Kumar levelled the allegations, the issue is back in focus. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that superintendents will no more have authority to give relaxation in attendance of House Surgeons.

After end of review meeting held on Tuesday, he said that the reason behind internship is to help medical students gain practical knowledge.

“When house surgeons who are issued stipend of Rs 195000 is monitored by scanning thumb and iris, attendance of faculty who are issued more money in terms salaries should be monitored too. If heads of departments are punctual, others will fall in line,” said Dr P Vijayender, former president of Telangana Junior Doctors Association.

