Focus on ‘Adoption Vasalamarri’

The village to become another Ankapur, a ‘model village’

Following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s call to Vasalamarri sarpanch P. Anjaneyulu on Friday, the district administration, which was preoccupied with COVID-19 services till recently, has resumed its project ‘Adoption Vasalamarri’.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy, along with team and Alair legislator G. Sunitha, rushed to Vasalamarri to take a look at the ground plan.

According to officials, the village was identified into 10 wards in November last year, for focused surveys and development. Already, officials were instructed to set up camps in the village and follow up works, such as sanitation, tree plantation and others, on priority and on daily basis. For the Chief Minister, who interacted with the aggrieved residents during his return journey to Gajwel on October 31, Vasalamarri would be made another Ankapur, the State’s ‘role model village’ from Nizamabad district. He had also promised to develop Vasalamarri with an outlay of ₹100 crore.

Vasalamarri, located on the side of Bhongir-Pragnapur road (NH 161AA), with a population of about 2, 600, would be affected with the four-laning works of the highway up to Yadadri, among other persistent issues such as poor housing and livelihood.

Following KCR’s assurance, the district administration set the plan in motion within three days and started a door-to-door survey, recording demographic details. Each team for the 10 wards was headed by a district department head and qualitative reports were prepared.

While District Rural Development Officer Upender Reddy was appointed Village Special Officer, Gajwel Area Development Authority (GADA) Special Officer A. Muthyam Reddy visited the village and conducted several sessions with officials.

According to an official concerned with the plan, apart from improving drainage system, electricity and roads that pass through Vasalamarri, special instructions were given for identification and ways to build capacities of women and youth for their self-reliance .

About 270 residents were taken to Ankapur on an ‘awareness trip’ to understand village development, technology and dynamics in agriculture, and seed and food processing units. Officials also conducted a special health camp to record health profile of residents.