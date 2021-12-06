Focus on 100% vaccination in Karimnagar by month-end

KARIMNAGAR

06 December 2021 20:31 IST

42 students of a medical college have tested positive in past 2 days

The Health department has renewed its focus on accelerating the pace of COVID-19 vaccination drive to achieve full coverage in the district by this month-end.

Nearly 97% of the district’s eligible adults (or over 7.71 lakh persons) have received the first dose and around 76% or 5.83 lakh persons have taken both doses till date, sources in the department said. An estimated 21,909 eligible adults of the district are yet to receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Collector R.V. Karnan along with Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana on Monday visited the Bommakal-based Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS), where around 42 positive cases were reported in the past two days. The college management declared holiday for the institution and sent the medical students infected with COVID to their homes.

Mr Karnan reviewed the measures taken by the college management to prevent the spread of infection and implementation of the COVID safety norms.

CAIMS chairman C. Lakshmi Narasimha Rao was present during the review.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday evening, District Medical and Health Officer Juveria said as many as 42 positive cases were detected when 364 medical students of CAIMS were tested in the past two days. Efforts are on to trace their primary contacts and conduct tests on them, she said.